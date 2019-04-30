It is with great sadness that the family of Michael John Arendt announces his passing. Michael was born January 19, 1963 and passed away April 26, 2019 in the comfort of his own home. Michael was born and raised in Belle Chasse, LA where he has made a life and many friends. He was a die-hard Tulane and Saints fan and loved shooting pool, watching wrestling all while he had his coke and dip. Michael was an amazing father and an even more amazing grandfather. His happiest moments were always with the people he loved, but when the grandkids came around the world didn't matter to him. Michael is survived by his three children Michael Keith Arendt (Erica), Tabatha Arendt Page (Matthew), and Justin Paul Arendt. Grandfather of Kendall Franklin Arendt and Evie Yvonne Page. Brother of Kathleen Marie Arendt, Keith "Knuckle" Arendt, Jade Wade, and the late Marie Arendt. Son of the late John Michael Arendt and Dorothy Marie Leonard Arendt. Age 56 years and a lifelong resident of Belle Chasse, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Belle Chasse, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit Mothe Funeral Home. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019