The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Arendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Arendt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael John Arendt Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael John Arendt announces his passing. Michael was born January 19, 1963 and passed away April 26, 2019 in the comfort of his own home. Michael was born and raised in Belle Chasse, LA where he has made a life and many friends. He was a die-hard Tulane and Saints fan and loved shooting pool, watching wrestling all while he had his coke and dip. Michael was an amazing father and an even more amazing grandfather. His happiest moments were always with the people he loved, but when the grandkids came around the world didn't matter to him. Michael is survived by his three children Michael Keith Arendt (Erica), Tabatha Arendt Page (Matthew), and Justin Paul Arendt. Grandfather of Kendall Franklin Arendt and Evie Yvonne Page. Brother of Kathleen Marie Arendt, Keith "Knuckle" Arendt, Jade Wade, and the late Marie Arendt. Son of the late John Michael Arendt and Dorothy Marie Leonard Arendt. Age 56 years and a lifelong resident of Belle Chasse, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Belle Chasse, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit Mothe Funeral Home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now