Michael John Kramer, Sr. was born in New Orleans on October 16, 1947 and left his place on earth on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a native of New Orleans, LA, lifelong resident of Port Sulphur, LA and resident of Geismar, LA. He was the beloved husband of his true love Vickie Dobson Kramer. He was the loving father of Michael Jr. (Rachel) and Bryan (Jamie). Michael was a proud and adoring grandfather of Julia, Kale, and Kolby. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Michael Kramer and his mother Sadie Dugries Chauvin. He was the loving brother of Kenneth Kramer and Christine Pace. He is survived by a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was an avid sports fan with a particular love for the game of basketball. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army and Vietnam War in 1968. He lived life fully despite his struggle with Parkinson's Disease for the past 40 years. He never allowed the disease to define him as a person. He enjoyed spending time restoring old cars, listening to his favorite music, and teaching life lessons through song lyrics. A free soul who enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren. An employee of Alliance Refinery for 32 years in which many friendships were made. Relatives and Friends of the Family, also employees of Alliance Refinery, are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6 PM until 9 PM. Visitation will resume Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Port Sulphur, LA from 9 AM until Funeral Mass time at 11 AM. Interment St. Patrick Mausoleum, Port Sulphur, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, 800-473-4636 www.parkinson.org or to the , 855-448-3997 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org.