|
|
Dec. 18, 1951 - Dec. 4, 2018. On March 2, 2019, your family and friends will gather to celebrate your amazing but short life. We will meet at 1:00 p.m. Old Metairie Protestant Church, 1301 Metairie Road (Corner of Metairie Road and Codifer Blvd.) Metairie, LA. Everyone who knew and loved Mickey is invited to join the celebration to honor his life. In lieu of flowers, your presence is all that we desire. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019