Michael Joseph Bloemer passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2019 in Mandeville, Louisiana at the age of 67. Michael is survived by his loving daughters, Ciara and Nora Bloemer; their mother, Jo; sister, Anne Bloemer Tucker (Rudy); nephews, John and Matthew; niece, Kelly; great-niece; uncle; cousins; relatives; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Bloemer, and his brother, Gregory. Michael was born on January 6th, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended St. Aloysius High School and The University of New Orleans. Michael worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, NFC-USDA, and was self-employed as a real estate appraiser. He loved all things New Orleans; its spirit, culture, and traditions. Michael was an avid Saints, Pelicans, and Privateers fan. He loved history in all its details and always had a story to tell no matter the conversation. Michael was a loving and devoted father and will be greatly missed by his family and friends who loved him for his kindness and generosity. Visitation will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Holy Trinity Dr., Covington, at 10 am on Thursday, February 28th with mass to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3 in New Orleans. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019