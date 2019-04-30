Michael Joseph Ridge

Michael Joseph Ridge passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 76. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna Louise Chauvin Ridge and Leo John Ridge, Sr.; his brothers, Leo John Ridge, Jr., Louis Ridge, and Lynwood Ridge, Sr. He is the beloved husband of 52 years of Judy Fontenot Ridge. He is the cherished father of Christine Ridge Quebedeaux, and Lorey Ridge Delap (James). He is the devoted grandfather of Adam Michael Quebedeaux. He is the loving brother of Marie Duplechain (Raphael, Sr.), Alizia Ridge, Alton Ridge, and Roger Ridge (Patricia). He is the loving brother-in-law of Margaret Ridge and Opal Ridge. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Owner of an electrical contracting business, Mike enjoyed singing, eating Sunday dinners with his family, coffee with his friends in the morning, and lunch on Fridays with them in the afternoon. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a caring, loving, and kind-hearted person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Mass at 3:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Private family interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hospice of Notre Dame, or the National Rifle Association. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019
