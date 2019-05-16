Michael Labarriere escaped this mortal realm on May 14, 2019 at the young age of 56. We think he did it on purpose to avoid having to make a decision in the pending presidential election. Michael fought a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer giving it hell. Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, father, older brother, grandson, and grandfur dog. He leaves behind his adoring and devoted wife of over 30 years Sheryl. His brothers William, Dwayne, Ronald, and Keith. His annoying children and their spouses Bobby (Jasmine), Natasha (Carlton) and Amanda (Carlton) along with 7 grandchildren that were the light of his life and countless, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Not to mention a hell of a lot of stuff his wife and children have no idea what to do with. After his extensive career selling life insurance Michael understood they were a bunch of crooks therefore no services will be held. Keeping with his giving spirit Michael offered and has helped with Cancer Research. We ask friends and family to perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some needing soul in Michael's name in lieu of flowers. 10-2-tights. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 17, 2019