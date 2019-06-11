The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lehon Lauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Lehon Lauer Obituary
Michael Lehon Lauer passed away at the age of 75 surrounded by his loving family on June 8, 2019. Michael was a native New Orleanian and resided in Metairie, LA for the past 55 years. He served in the United States Air Force where he received an Honorable Discharge. He retired from the New Orleans Police Department after 30 years of service and was currently a court security officer at the Hale Boggs Federal Building. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marlene Falterman Lauer, his parents Margaret Lauer, Richard Lauer and his twin brother Mark Lauer. Michael is survived by his daughter Mindy Lauer, grandson Beau Baker and his three brothers Rick Lauer, Bobby Lauer and Tim Lauer. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until Mass time.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now