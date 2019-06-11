Michael Lehon Lauer passed away at the age of 75 surrounded by his loving family on June 8, 2019. Michael was a native New Orleanian and resided in Metairie, LA for the past 55 years. He served in the United States Air Force where he received an Honorable Discharge. He retired from the New Orleans Police Department after 30 years of service and was currently a court security officer at the Hale Boggs Federal Building. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marlene Falterman Lauer, his parents Margaret Lauer, Richard Lauer and his twin brother Mark Lauer. Michael is survived by his daughter Mindy Lauer, grandson Beau Baker and his three brothers Rick Lauer, Bobby Lauer and Tim Lauer. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until Mass time. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary