Michael Leonard Minzey, age 62, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home where he lived with his wife of 24 years, Nicole Bazile Minzey. He is also survived by his son, Corey (Lindsay); his daughter, Megan; two grandchildren, Rylee and Royce; his brother, Anthony Minzey; his mother and father-in-law whom he adored as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betsey Ann Minzey and Robert Bernhard. Mike spent his career as a private investigator and in law enforcement. He loved fishing, umpiring, and most of all, will be remembered as an avid Saints and LSU Tiger fan. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the , https://action.lung.org/site/Donation. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019