The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Minzey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Leonard Minzey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Leonard Minzey Obituary
Michael Leonard Minzey, age 62, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home where he lived with his wife of 24 years, Nicole Bazile Minzey. He is also survived by his son, Corey (Lindsay); his daughter, Megan; two grandchildren, Rylee and Royce; his brother, Anthony Minzey; his mother and father-in-law whom he adored as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betsey Ann Minzey and Robert Bernhard. Mike spent his career as a private investigator and in law enforcement. He loved fishing, umpiring, and most of all, will be remembered as an avid Saints and LSU Tiger fan. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the , https://action.lung.org/site/Donation. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now