Michael Shawn Maze was born on August 22, 1970, to Clifton Maze, Jr. and Lillie May Tillery in New Orleans, Louisiana. He earned his wings on April 8, 2019 at the age of 48. Michael was baptized at an early age at Second Saint John Baptist Church by Reverend Isaac Smith. His education began in Jefferson Parish Public Schools. Michael graduated from L.W. Higgins High School (Class of 1988) where he played the trumpet in the Hurricane Marching Band. After graduating from Higgins High School, Michael earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Southern University Agricultural and Mechanical College-New Orleans, where he was initiated as a member of the Epsilon Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi on April 20, 1991. Michael then attained a Master's degree in Educational Leadership with an emphasis in Secondary Education from the University of Northern Iowa-Cedar Falls. He then went on to attain Specialist in Education and Doctor of Education degrees in Educational Leadership from the University of Sarasota. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Maze, Jr. Mourning his departure, yet cherishing memories that will forever live in their hearts are: his mother, Ms. Lillie Tillery; his sisters, Sonja (Larry) Page; Calenthia Banks, his brothers Darrell Tillery, Donald Ray Maze, Torrence Tillery, and Kevin Tillery; his dear friends Westley Dede, Jr. and Trikelle Salvant; his Godchildren Avian, Ronika, Darremika, Jamia, Jessica, Kelsie, Karlie and Elijah; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, staff and friends…all of whom he loved dearly. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019

