Michael Mims, the beloved husband of Joyce, made his transition on Thursday Jan. 31, 2019. VISITATION: The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations. He will then be returned to his homeland of Louisiana. Service: Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. John Baptist Church in Phoenix, La. Visitation: One hour prior to celebration. Burial: St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery in Pointe a La Hache, La. SURVIVORS: Wife, Joyce Wallace-Mims; stepchildren, Naketa Riley, Joseph Henry; sisters, Ronda Picuett (Warren), Monteka Mims; godsons, Taviyon Griffin-Tennison, Jayman Griffin Newton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019