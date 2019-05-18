The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael P. Ryan Obituary
Michael P Ryan passed away at the age of 93 on May 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents William and Bertha Ryan. Also preceding in death by his brothers William and Walter Ryan. Preceded in death his wife of 64 years Juniata B. Ryan which he loves and devoted his life to. He had 3 sons Dennis, Michael and Glenn Ryan and 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Michael Ryan served in WWII in the South Pacific where upon he entered the navy on March 20, 1943, he served on an LST and handled the Higgins boat. He earned 2 Stars in the Philippine Liberation and 4 Stars in Asiatic Pacific. After the war he went to work at the American Can Co. He was a lithograph press man and truly enjoyed his work, from there he went to work for Lingfield Brother as a pressman and retired. He enjoyed wood working and refinishing and restoring old furniture. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and walking. He took care of his wife Juniata after a stroke in 2000 to 2017, he was a wonderful care provider. Michael was a very kind and generous person he was well loved and will be very much missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and a graveside service will follow the funeral at Lake Lawn Park. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now