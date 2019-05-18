Michael P Ryan passed away at the age of 93 on May 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents William and Bertha Ryan. Also preceding in death by his brothers William and Walter Ryan. Preceded in death his wife of 64 years Juniata B. Ryan which he loves and devoted his life to. He had 3 sons Dennis, Michael and Glenn Ryan and 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Michael Ryan served in WWII in the South Pacific where upon he entered the navy on March 20, 1943, he served on an LST and handled the Higgins boat. He earned 2 Stars in the Philippine Liberation and 4 Stars in Asiatic Pacific. After the war he went to work at the American Can Co. He was a lithograph press man and truly enjoyed his work, from there he went to work for Lingfield Brother as a pressman and retired. He enjoyed wood working and refinishing and restoring old furniture. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and walking. He took care of his wife Juniata after a stroke in 2000 to 2017, he was a wonderful care provider. Michael was a very kind and generous person he was well loved and will be very much missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and a graveside service will follow the funeral at Lake Lawn Park. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 21, 2019