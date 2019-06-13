Michael Patrick Breaux was called to eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1996. Beloved son of Michael Gerald Breaux and Susan Blanchard Breaux-Collins. Stepson of Lee Collins and stepbrother to Tucker and Tommy Collins. He is predeceased by his loving grandparents, Gerald George Breaux, Audrey Maguire Breaux and Judy Blanchard. Survived by his grandfather, Ronald Blanchard. Adored nephew of the late Gerald Patrick Breaux, and the late John Bruce Naccari. Nephew of Kathy Breaux Naccari, Audrey Breaux Stahl, Oliver Stahl, Beverly Breaux Littlepage, Kelle and Ronnie Robichaux, Jeanie and Bryan Villafranco, Sally and Jake Tripani, Patsy Levigne and Angel Levigne. Loving cousin of Kelle Naccari, Angelle Stahl, Kathryn Stahl, Lynette Stahl, Elizabeth and Nick Saybe, Alex Littlepage, Nicole Bigos, Ronnie Robichaux, Jeremy Robichaux, Shannon Koretsky, Brian Villafranco, Jacob Tripani, Jordan Tripani, Cheria Tremblay, DJ Gendron, Brennan Gendron and Bryson Lasseigne. Survived also by many great aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and pets. Michael attended St. Ann Catholic School in Metairie and St. Thomas Aquinas Regional High School. We will remember Michael's strong love for his family. He loved fishing and hunting and had a passion for music. Michael had a soft spot in his heart for animals and they loved him even more. He volunteered at humane shelters and rescued his best friend, beloved companion and furbaby, Gator Bodine. His favorite trip was to North Carolina with his parents. He requested his ashes be spread on a beautiful mountain there because it was his favorite place in the world. After a Catholic burial, a portion of his ashes will be scattered on the mountain he loved so much. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Catholic Church 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy. in Kenner on Monday, June 17, 2019. Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 am until Mass time at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. Your prayers are respectfully requested. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the "no kill shelters" Tangi Humane Society in Hammond and Metairie Humane Shelter in Metairie. To sign the online guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary