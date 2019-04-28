Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Patrick Hatch Sr.. View Sign Service Information Mothe Funeral Home Marrero 7040 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero , LA 70072 (504)-348-2010 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Patrick Hatch, Sr. was welcomed into the Lord's arms peacefully and surrounded by family on April 27, 2019. Born on January 15, 1953 in New Orleans, LA, Mike was a graduate of Archbishop Shaw High School and Nicholls State University. He retired as a Colonel from Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office after 28 years of service. Mike was a talented musician and was the lead singer of 5th Avenue and other local bands. He was also a former member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 222. Mike was the beloved husband of Barbara LeBlanc Hatch and the loving father of Michael Hatch, Jr. (Jennifer Trouard Hatch) and Danielle Hatch. He was "Paw Paw Mike" to his precious grandchildren Olivia and Paul. Mike was the brother-in-law of Nancy Hatch and uncle of Bernard Hatch, III (Nicole), Renee Aguilar (Ike), Brian Hatch (Elizabeth), and Abby Huffman (Philip). He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard "Bernie" Hatch and Mary Cardinal Hatch, and by his brother Bernard "Butch" Hatch, Jr. Mike's family especially thanks Nancy for always being there to provide extra love and support when needed no matter the time of day or night, and also thanks the Trouard family for loving him as one of their own, Renee and Kacie for their perfect prayers in his final moments, and Mike's ICU nurses at WJMC for comfort and care in his last days. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero, LA 70072 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park. 2 Timothy 4:7-8. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

