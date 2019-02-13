The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Methodist Church
1925 Ursuline Avenue
New Orleans, LA
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Methodist Church
1925 Ursuline Avenue
New Orleans, LA
Michael Phillip 'MikeD' Dolliole Sr.

Michael Phillip Dolliole Sr. "MikeD" age 64 Swinging in July 5, 1955 Swinging out February 5, 2019 to the late Milford Sr. and Velma Dolliole. He is proceeded in death by his son Michael Phillip Dolliole Jr, 3 brothers & 2 sisters. He leaves to cherish his precious memories five offspring: Timethia Rayford, Meiquisha & Ijaanya Dolliole, Derrick & Eric Foe, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, seven sisters & five brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Memorial service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursuline Avenue, New Orleans LA 70116 viewing 9-10 & Service 10am. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
