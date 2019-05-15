The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
View Map
Michael Rafael Hinojosa Obituary
Michael Rafael Hinojosa passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 61. Cherished fiancé of Ginger Hetrich, loving father of Brandi Bigler (David) and Daniel Hinojosa (Melody), beloved son of Nathalie and the late Rafael Hinojosa Jr. Michael also leaves behind six grandchildren, Payton Radosta, Noah Bigler, Jonah Bigler, Julia Bigler, Annalaura Hinojosa and Emmaline Hinojosa. Brother of Ricky Hinojosa (Julie), Ralph Hinojosa, Randy Hinojosa (Susan) and Kathy Hinojosa-Brown. Uncle of Christy Bivens (Travis), Jeffrey Hinojosa (Lauren), Craig Hinojosa, Rachael Hinojosa (Kayla), Lauren LeBlanc (Paul) and Megan Haley (Richie). Godchild of Richard Hinojosa (Mary) and Godfather of Ryan Blanda and Edmond Fisher. Michael's family would like to make a special mention of Darryl Brown (Pam), Eddie Fisher, Tommy Clay and numerous friends whom Michael cherished. A generous man who was larger than life and had a heart of gold, Michael leaves behind many loved ones who will miss him dearly. A graduate of Archbishop Shaw High School (class of '76) and the founder and owner of Midship Marine Inc., Michael started his career as a self-taught Naval Architect and Marine Engineer before founding his company. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be from 9:00am until 11:00am. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Michael's memory to St. Jude Medical Center. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
