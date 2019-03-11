Michael "Peco" Richard Walls transitioned peacefully on March 5, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center. Peco bid this life farewell and entered into his Eternal Rest. Peco was the son of Mattie and Eugene Walls. He was born on March 31, 1967 and was a lifelong resident of Harvey, Louisiana. He attended "All Saints School", "St. Augustine High School" and "Southern University at New Orleans". Peco was son, brother and uncle but was most proud of his role as father to his daughter, Mykel Walls. Family and friends may gather at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, Louisiana on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9am to 10am. Services will follow. He will be interred at Restlawn Park Cemetery in Avondale, Louisiana. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019