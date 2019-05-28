Michael Shawn Brown of Mandeville, LA passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1969 in Boston, MA to Michael Brown and Marcia Hunt. Michael is survived by his daughters Kayla and Isabella Brown; his mother Marcia; his father Michael; and his stepmother Renée Levine. He is also survived by his sister Tiffany Gabbard (Chad) and his step-brother Seth Levine (Alexa). Michael is preceded in death by paternal grandparents George and Taylor Brown and his maternal grandmother Maxine Hunt. Michael attended the University of Arkansas and the University of New Orleans. He enjoyed ministering to children through the Church of the King Children's Ministry, King's Kids. Michael was known for always having a big smile on his face and being the light in any room. He was compassionate, kind-hearted, and goofy. Michael will be most remembered for motorcycle riding, crying to sappy movies, and being a big kid himself. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Friday beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Brown can be made to Church of the King – South Shore Campus Children's Ministry, King's Kids. Donations may be either texted to (985) 224-4030, or can be made at https://churchoftheking.com/giving. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019