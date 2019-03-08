Michael Teilhard Birtel unexpectedly passed away on March 1, 2019 at age 50. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank T. Birtel and JaneElla Moriarty Birtel. He is survived by his beloved partner Bruce Hinton; sister Rebecca Birtel Madura (Richard); nieces Malise Shaw (Justin), Katherine Madura, and Ella Madura; nephew Mark Madura; uncles Laine Birtel (Linda Christen) and Daniel D. Moriarty (Antoinette); step-mother Margaret Birtel; and step-brothers James Keating (Courtney) and William Bishop (Catherine). Michael was born and raised in New Orleans. After graduating from Jesuit High School, he attended the University of Southern California where he earned a B.A. in cinema, and a B.A. in philosophy. Michael received a Master's degree and completed doctoral coursework in philosophy at Tulane University. While living in Los Angeles, Michael worked in the film industry, primarily on documentaries. Michael produced the Sundance Audience Award winning feature documentary, Waiting for Superman. He also served as the Associate Producer on projects including It Might Get Loud, and Barack Obama's biographical film, A Mother's Promise. Michael was also involved in the production of several television series and mini-series. He most recently worked as a freelance producer for motion pictures and television, which he continued upon returning to his hometown in 2015. Michael lived his life with passion. He enjoyed film, often quoting his favorite lines. He loved modern art, and in recent years had been collecting work of mathematician and artist Herbert Busemann. His approach to fashion and personal style was itself an art form. He had a talent for creating unexpected pattern combinations with remarkable results that were enjoyed by all who saw him. Perhaps his deepest passion was for music. His ability to perceive, analyze, and appreciate all types of music – from complex classical works, to show tunes, to his favorite pop music from the 80's – was extraordinary. Michael treated everyone with respect and kindness, which has been evident in the way people have spoken of him when hearing about his passing. He selflessly shared his intellect and compassion with those around him. He was unwavering in his love for the people he cared most for, and he will always remain present in their hearts. Private services and burial will be held at Lakelawn Cemetery on Monday, March 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Michael's memory to the CrescentCare Health and Wellness Center, the Harry Tompson Center, or a . Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family at the home of Rebecca from noon until 3pm on Monday. Please contact Rebecca or Bruce for addition information and the address. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary