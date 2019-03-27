Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Theard "Mike" Mayeux. View Sign

Michael "Mike" Theard Mayeux passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2019 at the age of 63. Mike was a lifelong resident of Metairie, LA. Mike was a self-employed auto glass specialist for many years and later became a salesman in the French Quarter for Gambina Dolls and Souvenirs. He was a devoted son, caring husband, loving father, uncle, brother and a loyal and trusting friend. He was the beloved husband of Marisa Gambina Mayeux for 39 years. Son of the late Arthur C. Mayeux and Claire Joubert Mayeux. Loving father of Michael Anthony Mayeux (Lacey). Brother of Michelle M. Mayeux. Dearest son in law of Beverly L. Gambina. Brother in law of JoAnne G. Tamporello (Joe) and Louis C. Gambina (Michele). He is also survived and fondly remembered by special nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by some of his closest friends ; Anthony J. Engolia III, Paul Faucheux, Richie Taranto, Ricky Michael "Mike" Theard Mayeux passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2019 at the age of 63. Mike was a lifelong resident of Metairie, LA. Mike was a self-employed auto glass specialist for many years and later became a salesman in the French Quarter for Gambina Dolls and Souvenirs. He was a devoted son, caring husband, loving father, uncle, brother and a loyal and trusting friend. He was the beloved husband of Marisa Gambina Mayeux for 39 years. Son of the late Arthur C. Mayeux and Claire Joubert Mayeux. Loving father of Michael Anthony Mayeux (Lacey). Brother of Michelle M. Mayeux. Dearest son in law of Beverly L. Gambina. Brother in law of JoAnne G. Tamporello (Joe) and Louis C. Gambina (Michele). He is also survived and fondly remembered by special nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by some of his closest friends ; Anthony J. Engolia III, Paul Faucheux, Richie Taranto, Ricky Smith , Kris Morales, Vicknair Girls and many more of his dear friends from Mike Miley Playground. Mike enjoyed cooking, barbecuing, boating and fishing with his son and watching sports, especially Saints, LSU, and the Ragin Cajuns. Mike thoroughly enjoyed listening to some of his favorite music; Chicago, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and James Brown just to name a few. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a MEMORIAL MASS on Saturday, March 30th 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Francis Xavier Church 444 Metairie Road, Metairie LA 70005. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Neptune Society - New Orleans

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close