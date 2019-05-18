Michael Timothy Walsh, age 65 years old, a longtime resident of Slidell, passed away on May 16, 2019. Michael was born and raised in New Orleans, the eldest of five children born to the late Edward and Zoe Rita Walsh. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School in 1972. He served with the New Orleans Police Department from 1979 - 2005. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Rifle Association of America, the Judicial Watch, the Northshore 912, and was a proud political activist. He steadfastly believed in the constitution and rights for all Americans. He is survived by his brothers, Charles Walsh (Edith) and Timothy Walsh (Dorrie); his sister Patricia Walsh; his sister-in-law Tere Walsh; his nieces Christen Roberts (Jeff), Allison Walsh, Cheryl Walsh, Jessica Walsh, Keiran Walsh; his nephew Brian Walsh; his great niece Carolina Joy Roberts; his godsons, Abbé Ross Patrick Bourgeois and Petty Officer Third Class Lucas Michael Bourgeois; his beloved adopted family, Joan Bourgeois Philibert and the Hellwig Family: Amanda, Nelson, Sarah, and Nathan; his faithful canine companion, Cleo; along with numerous cousins and friends whom were blessed to know him. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Patrick Walsh, his great nephew Matthew Patrick Walsh, and his dear family friend Sonny Bourgeois. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Fraternal Order of Police or the Animal Assistance League of Slidell, 2700 Terrace Ave, Slidell, LA 70458. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 22, 2019