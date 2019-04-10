The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
529 W 5th Street
LaPlace, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
529 W 5th Street
LaPlace, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Trafficano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Trafficano Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Trafficano Sr. Obituary
Michael Trafficano, Sr. went in peace to join the lord surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was 82, a native and life-long resident of LaPlace, LA. Beloved husband of Anna Lee Schexnayder Trafficano. Beloved father of Michael Trafficano, Jr. (Melissa), Tammy Murphy (Patrick), Barry Trafficano and Hope Duhe (Brad). Grandfather of Angel McLemore (Randall), Alicia Wheeler (Chris), Alana Justice (Shane), Erin Trafficano, Ashley Duhe and Emily Duhe. Great-grandfather of Brayden and Landon McLemore and Marissa and Maddy Wheeler. Son of the late Santa Angelica Trafficano and Servario Trafficano. Brother of Annie Sanders (Paul) and the late Joseph Trafficano(the late Anges), Bernard Trafficano (Ella), Jake Traffiano (the late Grace), Calorie Trafficano (the late Lillie), Tommy Trafficano, Josephine Saragusa (the late Carlo), Lucy Vicari (the late Lawrence), Geraldine Hedges (Joe) and Eileen Trafficano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like expressed their heartfelt appreciation to St. Catherine Hospice and his sitters past and present for their loving care and to Mr. Al and Dr. Bobby Ory for bring communion every week. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W 5th Street, LaPlace, LA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
Download Now