Dr. Michael Victor Doran, born in New Orleans, LA in 1960, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at his home in Shreveport. Dr. Doran resided with his family in Mobile, AL from 1988 to 2018. He is preceded in death by his parents Matthew Joseph Doran, Jr. and Victoria Marie Logreco. Michael is survived by Laura Carlson his loving wife of 31 years and two wonderful children, Eilis Lucille and Matthew Joseph. He is also survived by his sibling Teresa Doran (Robert) Billings and his niece Michelle (Justin) and nephew Peter and his precious daughter Rosie. Dr. Doran was a proud graduate of Tulane University where he earned three degrees: BSCS cum laude in Computer Science, an ME and his PhD in Computer Science. Michael joined the faculty of University of Southern Alabama in 1988. He served the university as Computer Science coordinator, tenure professor, tenure associate professor, assistant professor, and instructor. His work was published in journals, presented at conferences, and written in grants. He also served as assistant coordinator of the USA Honors College for three years and as director of the Honors College for six years. During this tenure he was very proud of the fact that he guided many students to receiving Goldwater Awards and NSF funding. Dr. Doran became professor emeritus after retirement in 2019. Retirement was short. He was asked to become Chair of Computer Science at LSU Shreveport and the director of the Cybercollabortary. Dr. Doran was the recipient of numerous awards including Outstanding Young Men of America 1986, the Order of St. Louis Archdiocese of New Orleans 1987, and multiple nominations for professor/faculty of the year. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus since 1984, the Roma Club (Krewe of Caesar) for 36 years, a member of the Mobile Mardi Gras Organization, Mobile Doubloon Collectors Club, Crescent City Doubloon Traders, and the Brother Martin High School Century Club. Michael Doran's greatest joy was being with family and friends, cooking his signature red beans and muffalettas, St. Joseph Altars and Mardi Gras. Mike made the people around him the best that they could be by his love of life, enthusiasm, and belief in others. He lived life large! He was full of love and joy and he will be greatly missed. Those who knew and loved him know that they will be less for his passing, but that they are far better for having known him. In lieu of flowers the family requests masses at St. Joseph Abbey in Covington, LA or donations made to Brother Martin High School, Tulane Department of Computer Science, and the University of South Alabama School of Computing. We celebrated Mike's life with visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5-8pm at Radney Funeral Home, 3155 Dauphin, Mobile, AL. Monday, April 1, 2019, visitation was held at Corpus Christi Church, 6300 McKenna Dr. Mobile, AL. at 9am followed by the funeral Liturgy at 11am.

