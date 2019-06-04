The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Michael W. "Mickey" Hoffmeister

Michael W. "Mickey" Hoffmeister Obituary
Michael "Mickey" W. Hoffmeister entered eternal rest on May 29, 2019. Son of the late Lloyd Jules Hoffmeister, Sr. and Dorothy Monies Hoffmeister. Husband of Charlene Hoffmeister. Father of Micah Hoffmeister, Jobe Hoffmeister, Tyra Tregre, Zachary Hoffmeister, Gabriel Hoffmeister, Rickie Alexander, Jr., Tiphane Alexander, and the late Jacob Hoffmeister. Brother of the late Lloyd Jules Hoffmeister, Jr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, officers and members of the SDA Churches, also employees of Exxon Mobil are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Westbank United SDA Church, 2401 General Meyer Ave. Algiers, LA 70114 on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation: 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019
