Michael Wilfred Prosper Boos passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born in New Orleans on May 28, 1922, to George Boos and Albertine Koebel Boos. He resided in Metairie for the last 58 years of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; by his brother, George J. Boos; and by his sisters, Leontine "Lee" Pierce, Albertine "Teenie" Morales, and Dorothy "Dottie" Weil. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lillie Mae Archer Boos, and by their eight children: Dr. Michael W. P. Boos, Jr. (Pamela); Dr. Thomas A. Boos (Dr. Nancy Wagner); Richard D. Boos (Pamela); Patricia Boos Green (Stanley); Stephen G. Boos; Rebecca Boos Donnelly (Dr. William); Lisa Boos Montaldo (Edmond III); and Eric Boos (Charleen). Also survived by 17 grandchildren: Dr. Jeffrey Boos (Livi); Dr. Stephanie Boos Regan (Jonathan); Heather Crandall (Evan); Lisa M. Boos; Jason Boos (Melissa); Rachel Boos; Jeremy Boos; Elizabeth Green; Annie Green Dietzway (Scott); Jennifer Green Browne (Peter); Nicole Dufour Suhre (Eric); Danielle Dufour; Edmond "Monte" Montaldo, IV; Elizabeth Montaldo Scott (Jordan); Catherine Montaldo; Eric Boos, Jr.; and Emily Boos. He is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, with another on the way. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Mike served as a technical sergeant in the Army during World War II, from 1942 to 1945, spending time in both Italy and North Africa. While delivering critically needed supplies to a friary in Foggia, he was privileged to meet Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, who many years later was canonized by Pope John Paul II. It was in the Army that Mike refined his skill as a dental technician, a profession in which he worked for more than 60 years. After the war, he owned and operated the Boos Dental Laboratory. He eventually opened the Dental Center. Mike was known for his attention to detail and his insistence on quality, and he was sorely missed when finally he retired. Mike and Lillie were dedicated travelers, criss-crossing the globe as they visited all seven continents. At the age of 70, Mike obtained his pilot's license, proud that he could fly along with his sons, three of whom had their licenses and two of whom became professional pilots. Mike was a devoted father and husband and was dearly loved by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a special fondness for babies, and it was with the greatest joy that, just days before his death, he was able to see and touch the newest of his great-grandchildren. Mike was a parishioner of St. Louis King of France church for almost sixty years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00AM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 9:00AM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael's memory to , www.lls.org or to the World War II Museum, www.nationalww2museum.org. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 8, 2019