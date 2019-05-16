|
Elder Michael Williams passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 66. Elder Michael Williams survived by his wife Latres Williams, mother Myrtle Williams, son Michael Elmore Anthony Williams, precious baby girl Khristina Keturah Williams, two step-sons Kameron & Karmello Aguillard, one brother Elmore Williams Jr., one sister Rosemarie White, and one devoted step-brother Andrew Williams. Also survived by a host of step-brothers, step sisters, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at The Next Generation of Original Morning Star F.G.B.C. 3536 Saint Ferdinand St., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Tyrone Smith, officiating. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019