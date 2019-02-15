Michele Renee Jordan, 54, born April 24, 1964 was a lifelong resident of Slidell, La. Michele was the beloved companion through life of Michael Segrave of Slidell, La. Michele passed surrounded by love ones on February 8, 2019. She is the proud grandmother of Landon Theodore Parker, Addilyn Michelle Segrave and James Wyatt Segrave. She is survived by her mother Rebecca June Odem of Bogalusa, La. Her son Justin Wayne Parker, (Thea Parker) of Covington, La; and her stepdaughter Sandra Christine Segrave of Pearl River, La. Brother's Genon, Kendall and Rick. Michele and Michael shared the last 18 beautiful years together commercially crabbing and traveling the country, which she loved the most. Michele was well loved and respected by many. She will certainly be missed by everyone but no one as much as Michael who lost "His Girl" on his birthday to a long battle of cancer. Holy is the Name of the Lord. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at Northshore Beach Firehouse (100 Debbie Dr.) in Slidell, La on March 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary