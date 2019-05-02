The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michelle Brown Obituary
Michelle Brown went to her eternal resting place at the age of 53 on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Her labors on earth had been heavy and God said it's time for you rest while surrounded by her sisters and brothers at UMC Hospital of New Orleans, LA. Michelle was born in San Antonio, Texas and was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. Michelle was the beloved mother of Renata Brown and grandmother of Rodniesha Flochelle McDaniel, Rodney Earl McDaniel Jr. and Michael Germal McBride III; devoted friend of Stanley L. Williams Jr.; devoted sister of Gussie Hughes (Freddie Hughes), Shirley Brown (Calvin Mosley), Ernest Brown, George Brown (Tangela Brown), Wayne Brown, Tangela Flores (Hector Flores Sr.) and Daniel Brown; niece of Beatrice Murry and godmother of Desmond Flores. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all. Preceded in death by her father Earnest Brown, mother Lula Brown, and 3 brothers: Tony Brown, Billy Brown and Dwayne Brown. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Glory Land Mount Gillion Baptist Church, neighboring churches, Big Kahuna Fundraising and UMC Hospital are invited to attend the Funeral Service for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Glory Land Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 1515 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113. Pastor Norman A. Stovall, officiating. Interment is Private. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now