Michelle Brown went to her eternal resting place at the age of 53 on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Her labors on earth had been heavy and God said it's time for you rest while surrounded by her sisters and brothers at UMC Hospital of New Orleans, LA. Michelle was born in San Antonio, Texas and was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. Michelle was the beloved mother of Renata Brown and grandmother of Rodniesha Flochelle McDaniel, Rodney Earl McDaniel Jr. and Michael Germal McBride III; devoted friend of Stanley L. Williams Jr.; devoted sister of Gussie Hughes (Freddie Hughes), Shirley Brown (Calvin Mosley), Ernest Brown, George Brown (Tangela Brown), Wayne Brown, Tangela Flores (Hector Flores Sr.) and Daniel Brown; niece of Beatrice Murry and godmother of Desmond Flores. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by all. Preceded in death by her father Earnest Brown, mother Lula Brown, and 3 brothers: Tony Brown, Billy Brown and Dwayne Brown. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Glory Land Mount Gillion Baptist Church, neighboring churches, Big Kahuna Fundraising and UMC Hospital are invited to attend the Funeral Service for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Glory Land Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 1515 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113. Pastor Norman A. Stovall, officiating. Interment is Private. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019