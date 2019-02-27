|
Mila Justine Lansou, born and passed away in Gulfport, Mississippi on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved and loving daughter of Brittney Marie Lansou and Brian Edward Lansou, Jr. Loving sister of Gavin Lansou. Beloved granddaughter of Stacey Dugar, Debra Lansou and Brian Lansou, Sr. (Kate). Godchild of Julianna Bubrig, Olivia Bubrig and Bill Bubrig. Niece of Jacob Dugar, Sr. (Betsy). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to M.E.N.D.(Mothers Enduring Neonatal Death), P.O. Box 631566, Irving, Texas 75063 or logon to www.mend.org/mail-donation. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8968 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:15AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Saturday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019