Mildred Beatrice Turner AKA Missy was 39 when she passed away. On Saturday, June 15, 2019 God called her home and ended her battle with Cancer! The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at New Generation Fellowship, 1000 Roosevelt Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062. Pastor Jermaine R. Hampton Sr., of Prayer Tower COGIC will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. with service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Procession to follow at St Patrick's Cemetery No. 1, 5000 Canal St., New Orleans LA 70119. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA. Missy is survived by her two sons: William Taylor Jr. and Ja'Will Taylor. Her mother and stepfather Terry Turner and Steven Dagnes. Several brothers: Steven Turner, Shawn Brown, Phillip Brown, Kanu Arline, Darrell Arline, Steven Varmall, and Spencer Gilbert and one sister Tenessa Dagnes along with a host of family and friends. Missy is preceded in death by William Taylor (husband), Phillip Brown (father), Charles Turner AKA CT (brother), Rhodesia Brown (brother) and Erica Turner (sister). The family of Missy wishes to send a special thanks to Catholic Charities, friends and family members for their support!
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019