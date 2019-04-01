Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Jordan "Mickey" Delhommer. View Sign

Mildred "Mickey" Jordan Delhommer, 84, longtime resident of Waggaman, LA., passed away peacefully at Chateau De Notre Dame on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born on July 20, 1934 she was adopted by Oran Veray "Bunk" and Bessie Lawhon Jordan and raised in Jackson, MS. Mickey was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, aunt and friend to many. Both her door and heart were always open to anyone who needed her. Mickey was an ever-blooming branch of her community's tree. She offered the fruits of compassion and service, with the St. Charles Parish React from as early as the mid 70's. She offered smiles and assistance to growing minds at Live Oak Manor Elementary in the 70's and 80's. The Live Oak Manor Fire Department benefited from Mickey's public spiritedness and diligence as a volunteer, President and Secretary for 35 years until her retirement at age 78 in 2012. Preceded in death by her parents (Oran and Bessie Jordan), husband (Lawrence Paul "Bozo" Delhommer) and son (James Ray Jordan). Leaves behind daughters; Cristi Syouf and Paula Baldwin (Chris), Grandchildren; Megan Bordelon (Grant), Jace and Elizabeth "Liz" Lincks, Claire Baldwin; Great granddaughter, Lilith Bordelon. In-law's; Ronald "Smokey" and Barbara Delhommer, Louis Delhommer, Vivian Delhommer and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to extend a special thanks to Ronnie and Barbara Delhommer and to the staff of the 2nd Floor of Chateau De Notre Dame Nursing Home and Hospice for their loving care and support of our mother. Join us in celebrating Mickey's life; one that provided love, service and dedication. This celebratory party will be held at the home of Paula and Chris Baldwin, 777 Hickory Street, Terrytown, LA on Sunday, April 7th at 12:00 p.m. All family, friends and members of the 7th District Fire Department are invited to attend. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2019

