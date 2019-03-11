|
|
Mildred May Laguens Slaughter passed away on March 10, 2019 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital. She was born on April 5, 1920 to the late Louis Charles Laguens, Sr. and late Anna Maria Schomaker. She was married to her beloved husband, the late Joseph Charles Slaughter for 51 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Louis Charles Laguens, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Lynette Vinet (Martin), Nancy Diez (Kirk) and Jeannine Knecht (Robby). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Jason Vinet (Amy), Jared Vinet (Danielle), Colleen Diez Karimian (Bijan), Evan Diez, Caroline Knecht, Alexander Knecht, August Knecht, Andrew Knecht, Forrest Knecht, Nickolas Knecht and Ambrose Knecht; and survived by five great-grandchildren, Marley Vinet, Dominick Vinet, Molly Vinet, Amelia Vinet and Charlotte Vinet. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Interment in St. Joseph #1 Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerhf.com. Information 504-835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019