Mildred McArdle Gumpert (Millie), age 77 of Metairie LA passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1941, the eldest daughter of the late Alton J. McArdle and Dorothy Roth McArdle. She was a proud 1960 graduate of St Joseph High School, New Orleans. Millie was a long-time parishioner of St. Christopher Catholic Church enjoying fellowship and time she spent working at the church. She is survived by her son, Kenneth B. Gumpert, Jr. (Cherie), grandchildren Jude, Mia and Ethan Gumpert. She is also survived by her brother, Alton J. McArdle, Jr. (Karen) and sisters, Lois McArdle, Kathleen McArdle Johnson, Erin McArdle Thomas (Wes) and Bridget McArdle Dressel (Lowell) as well as her uncle and aunt, Louis and Anna Mae Noustens along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd, near Clearview Pkwy in Metairie, LA on Thursday, March 14, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30 PM. Fr. Raymond Igbogidi will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Millie's honor may be sent to St. Christopher Church, 309 Manson Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001.