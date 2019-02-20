|
|
Mildred Waguespack Rizzo passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Rizzo. Daughter of the late Andrew W. Waguespack and May Bourgeois Waguespack. Loving sister of Adeline W. Evans and the late Alice W. Babin, John Waguespack and Paul Waguespack. Sister-in-law of Felix Babin and the late Vivian Waguespack. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. A special thanks to Heritage Healthcare for all your loving care and support. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, La. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019