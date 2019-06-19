The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Mildred Williams Barre’


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Williams Barre’ Obituary
Pastor Mildred Williams Barre', age 72, was born on November 10, 1946, heeded the Master's Call as she stepped aboard the chariot of eternal life on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Wife of the late Roland Barre'. Daughter of the late Ida and Louis Adams. Mother of Glen Stevenson, Wendy S. Pratt, Cindy Stevenson, Raye Stevenson, Alisha Stevenson Bush, Demiara Stevenson, Sparkles Stevenson Davis and Krystal Stevenson. Sister of Cheryl Johnson, Darlene, Louis, Clyde, Norman Adams and the late Leroy Stevenson, Wilbert, Edward, Gerald, Lela Mae and Cynthia Adams, Velma Stevenson Carter and Geraldine Williams. Also survived by 38 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Household of Faith Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Household of Faith Church, 9300 I-10 Service Road from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019
