The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc.
2715 Danneel Street
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 895-4903
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc.
2715 Danneel Street
New Orleans, LA 70113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milita Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milita Ray Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milita Ray Parker Obituary
Milita Ray Parker, "entered into eternal rest" on Thursday March 14, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, La. and later took up residency in Baton Rouge, La. in 2006. Milita was preceded in death her parents Walter Ray II and Louise English Ray and one brother; Walter Ray III. She leaves to cherish her memories her companion; Kenneth Moore, (4) children; Edwin (Tena) Parker, Shantonnia Parker, Keoysha White and Nekaira Carter; one sister; Delleretta Ray Bemiss (Isidore), one brother; Demetrius Ray, one aunt; Melva Stepter, three grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel Street, New Orleans, La. 70113. Rev. Anthony Pierce officiating. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA. 70113, Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.legacy.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Estelle J. Wilson Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now