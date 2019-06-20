Milton Curry, Jr. departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence at the age of 75. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Roseland, LA. Beloved husband of Rocintalyn Clair Curry. Father of Andrea McGee. Stepfather of Desiree McGee, Thasia and Thaddeus Madison. Grandfather of Andre McGee Banks and Morgyn McGee. Adopted son of the late Rosa and Oscar Curry. Biological son of the late Milton and Mattie Clair. Brother of Gloria Mae Simmons, Diana Clair Birden, Freddie Clair (Tim), Beatrice Pierre, Levi Clair, Paul Clair and Paulette Smith (Adolph) and the late Nolan, Rita, Richard and Regina Clair. Brother in law of Micah Pilson. Son in Law of Barry and Barbara Pilson. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins' other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESWAY MARRERO, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. Kendall Pierre, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary