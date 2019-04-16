Milton "Mike" Francis Spencer passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Breaud Spencer. Beloved father of Stacey Spencer Norris (Mark), Stephanie Spencer Gaudet, and Betty "BJ" Spencer. A proud grandfather of Dustin, Marcey (Dalton), Dena, Robert, Kelsey, Rene, Reece and great grandfather of Noah. Son of the late Helen Babin Fowler, Wilfred Fowler and the late Daniel Spencer. Brother of Patricia "Patsy" Kellogg (John) and Carolyn Flack (John), John Fowler (Buttons) and James Fowler (Karen). He was also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. "Mike" served his country in the United States Navy and worked as a Tug Boat Captain for 35 years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling but mostly spending time with his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at. St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 329 S. Jamie Blvd., Avondale, LA on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation beginning at 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Veteran Memorial Hospital in his honor. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary