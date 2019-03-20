The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Milton Baudouin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Baudouin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Joseph Baudouin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milton Joseph Baudouin Obituary
Milton Joseph Baudouin passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 88. Born July 9, 1930 to the late Edwin Sr. and Noelie Champagne Baudouin. Devoted husband of 60 years to the late Noella Baudouin; Cherished father of Deborah Roussel, Peggy Tregre (Karl) and Roxanne LeBlanc (Gerald); Loving grandfather of Corey and Derek Roussel (Lacy), Mandy Vanderbrook (Scott), Joshua Tregre (Orie) and Trudy DiMarco (Cody); Doting great grandfather of Edie Vanderbrook, Bree DiMarco and Lucca Roussel; Brother of Donald and Lorraine Baudouin, Merriel Estay, Noelie LeBlanc, Dorothy Borne, Thelma Nicholas, and the late Lawrence, John, Victor, Herman, Edwin Baudouin Jr., and Bernice Travassos. Milton was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and he was a huge LSU fan. Milton retired after 27 years of dedicated employment at Monsanto Co. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Our Lady Of The Holy Rosary Church located at 1 Rectory Lane in Hahnville, Louisiana on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Taft, Louisiana. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now