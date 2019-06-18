Milton Joseph Collins, Sr. passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 72. He was a native of Marrero, Louisiana, a resident of Terrytown and a lifelong resident of the Best Bank. Mr. Collins is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Collins, his children; Milton J. Collins, Jr., Shawn Collins, his grandchildren; Brandon J. Knuppel and Shea L. Newby, his siblings; Judy Gaudin and Barbara Dufour. Mr. Collins is preceded in death by his father; Lipton Collins, mother; Melvina Gisclair Collins Cheeks, and step-father Basil Cheeks. Mr. Collins was a member of the Lions Club, enjoyed Muscle cars & New Orleans Saints and was the owner of All South Auto Insurance, Acadian Credit and American Home Improvements. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends to cherish his memories and whom will miss him dearly. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Believer's Life Church 501 Lapalco Blvd. Gretna, La. 70056 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary