Milton Malcolm Michael McDonald (Mickey), age 68 years left this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Covington, LA after a lengthy illness. Mr. McDonald is survived by his wife, Cheryl Roche, sister Judith McDonald Keen, brother-in-law Jesse Keen, their son Milton M. Keen (Sandra) and grandnephews Jesse and Michael Keen; whom he adored, and his beloved Yellow Lab, Roxie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Roeling McDonald and Milton M. McDonald, Sr. Born in New Orleans, Mickey graduated from Marion Abramson High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana State University on a music scholarship. He Joined the United States Army in 1972. Mickey was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for extreme gallantry and rick of life in active combat. Additionally, Mickey was awarded numerous commendations including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam service medal with double Bronze Star Attachments, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and Sharpshooter Badge. Mickey was stationed with the 180th Aviation Company (Big Windy) where he flew missions as a door gunner and small arms specialist. Upon discharge from the Army, Mickey attended Los Angeles Trade Tech and California Institute of Design. He was an Artist and Creative Director in advertising in Los Angeles. Mickey returned to New Orleans in 2003 where he shared his life with his longtime companion, Cheryl Roche, for fifteen years. They moved to Covington, LA in 2014 and married in May 2017. Mickey was a classic car enthusiast, Saints fan and a lover of all animals. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, followed by Mass at 11:30 AM. Mickey will be laid to rest at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell with full military honors at 1:30 PM. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019