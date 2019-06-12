Minnie Mae Bridges Jones passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is survived by one sister, Mary Coates; one brother, Billy Bridges; seven children, Cedric Jones (Nancy), James Jones, Nanita "Cutie" Jones, Wilhelmina "Willa" Jones, Betty Jones, Delores Jones, and Calvin Jones; ten grandchildren, Wellington, Erica, Terrell, Danny, LaDareus, Keondra, Darrenique, Troynesha, Kanesha, Nyesha, and Kianna; fifteen great grandchildren, Erin, Brandon, KaeLee, NyJae, Travell, Nadia, Wellington Jr., Journey, Jordell, Rashyia, Jekile, Karter, Kayvion, Kionne, and Jhai; one Goddaughter, Annette Bridges; one Godson, Isaiah Jones; devoted niece, Dora Prosper; and devoted nephew, John Richey. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cora Lee Bridges; daughter, Rosemary Jones; and grandson, Shawn Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Gaza Missionary Baptist Church, 7258 Ransom St., New Orleans, 70126, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:00AM, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in New Orleans. A repast will take place at King & Queens, 5703 Read Blvd. in New Orleans, 70127. The family is deeply grateful of all the love and kindness shown during our time of bereavement. Please continue to remember us in prayer. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary