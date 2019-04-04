Mass of Christian Burial for Miriam Poissenot D'Aquin, age 95 Years, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1:00pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Picayune, MS. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Picayune, and also Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Lawn Funeral Home, Metairie, LA. Entombment will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 following the visitation, at Lake Lawn Cemetery,Lake Lawn Metairie, LA. Father Bernie Papania, Jr. will officiate the service. Born in New Orleans, LA, she was an ever faithful Catholic and a beloved member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Miriam was a 1940 John McDonough High School Graduate, and was a member until her death, of their class reunion club known, as the Chatterers, with her dearest friend, Freda Oddo Green. She was retired from Pan American Life Insurance where she earned many accolades and awards from agents around the country for her wonderful work. When she and her husband, Billy, retired in 1986, they moved from New Orleans to Hide A Way Lake in Carriere, MS, to be near their daughter, Miriam, and her grandchildren. Sometime after Billy died in 2014, she moved in with her widowed daughter, and they spent four wonderful years laughing and enjoying life together. Miriam was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Council 6872, Picayune, MS. The last year of her 95 years was spent at Timeless Grace Assisted Living Home in Henleyfield, MS, near Picayune where she received loving care. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Peter Poissenot and America Victoria Borne Poissenot; Cherished wife of William Peter D'Aquin for 68 years; her brothers, Lloyd J. Poissenot, Paul A. Poissenot, and Emile H. Poissenot. Left to cherish her memory is her only child, Miriam D'Aquin LaNasa, to whom she was a wonderful mother and dearest friend; her precious grandchildren, Beverly Marie Carlini Mathies, Robert Barrett Carlini, and Tiffany Lyn Carlini Robertson; eight great grandchildren; and her beloved sister, Kathleen M. Montamat. Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com The family requests that Masses may be made in memory of Miriam. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary