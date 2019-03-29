The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Mitchell Ferraro
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
Inurnment
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Louis Cemetery No. 3
3421 Esplanade Ave.
New Orleans, LA
Mitchell G. Ferraro died suddenly at his home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Merle V. Ferraro, father of Lisa Alonzo (George), and Lori Chiasson, grandfather of George Alonzo Jr., Lauren Alonzo and Chelsea Chiasson. Son of the late James A. Ferraro and Christine B. Ferraro, brother of James J. Ferraro Sr., and sisters, Catherine Pretus and Jo Ann Ferraro. He was a graduate of Jesuit High School and a retired salesman of Milton Seiler & Associates. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Metairie, Louisiana. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana from 9:00 am - 11:00 am with a Memorial Mass officiated by Fr. Harry Bugler in the Leitz-Eagan Chapel at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses or a donation to St. Phillip Neri Church, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, Louisiana. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019
