Mitchell J. Matherne passed away February 21, 2019 at the age of 65. He is survived by children, Jason Matherne and Jessica Currier; grandchildren, Bradford Reese Currier and Avery Elizabeth Currier. He is also survived by his sister, Sydney Ann Matherne Martin, and brothers, Eldon, Ronald, and Jimmy Matherne. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney "Snake" and Ruth "Bobbie" Troxler Matherne. Mitchell was feared by both speckled trout and redfish alike. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA, on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 AM until the time of service at 12 PM. Burial will be held at a later date. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019