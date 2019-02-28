It's with great sadness that the family of Mona Hagan Martinez, age 92, announces her passing February 23, 2019 at East Jefferson General Hospital. Her family is grateful for the care she received at EJGH, where for years she served as volunteer during the 1970s. Mona was born and raised near the small town of Oakdale, Louisiana. She first studied nursing in California, then returned to Louisiana and graduated from Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans. There she married Dr. Jorge Martinez-Lopez, with whom she had four sons. They divorced in 1976. Mona dedicated herself to her boys and stayed true to her roots. Her children typically spent long holidays at the Hagan country home outside Oakdale. Once she returned to her professional role as a registered nurse, she remained active until Hurricane Katrina. After that she devoted her time essentially to home and family. Mona was upbeat. She enjoyed people and pursued hobbies. She was a voracious reader. She had a broad, curious intellect, and a funny, quick wit, traits that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Her interests included classical literature and novels, movies, gem and antique shows, NBA basketball and, of course, the New Orleans Saints. She loved to laugh, discuss current events, cook big family meals (with rice and gravy!), encourage others, and share stories. Mona was a strong person who overcame numerous challenges in her life. She persisted. She supported. As her prodigious family expanded, so did her role as matriarch. As one son put it, "Jesus hand-picked Peter as the Rock to build his church; and Jesus hand-picked Mom as the Rock to build our family." Her home emerged as epicenter of the family's activities through 60 years. "Mema's House" was the vibrant heart of Martinez gatherings, especially during weekends, holidays, and special events. It often brought together extended family from around the country, creating memories for generations. Mona was a fine person with a sweet heart. She impacted many people and left a legacy of love, laughter, and learning. She'll forever be remembered as loving matriarch to her four sons and their wives, Jorge and Gwen, Tony and Brenda, Ric and Robin, and Matt and Ellen; fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and an admirable network of extended family and close friends. Mona/Mom/ Mema loved all these people and touched them deeply. Her passing leaves a palpable void in everyone who knew and loved her. Please join the memorial service honoring her life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Boulevard, in Metairie, LA. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a and/or love your neighbor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary