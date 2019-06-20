Mona Lisa Smith-Stewart entered into God's heavenly gates on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mona was the daughter of the late Alexander Smith, Jr. and Rosie Darby Smith Thomas. She was the devoted mother of Felicia (David) Wrought; grandmother of Déja and Maya Wrought; eldest sister of Shelton Ann Smith, Kelvin (Shondra) Smith and the late Sylvia Smith (Jimmie) Felder and Alexander (Julie) Smith; sister-in-law of Linda D. Magee and Linda R. Smith and former wife of Frank B. Stewart, Sr. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastors, Officers and members of Rosedale Baptist Church and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, also former students and Class of 1968 of Carver High School are invited to attend the Funeral Service at St. Joseph Free Baptist Church, 1523 Touro Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment: Private. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA 70125. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary