Obituary Condolences Flowers Mona (Monica) O'Donnell Lestrade: Our hearts are broken to have to share the news that our beloved mother, Mona O'Donnell Lestrade, died this past Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. She was born in Derry City, Northern Ireland, on July 6, 1923 to Roseanne Howard O'Donnell and James O'Donnell. She met her husband, Jules Joseph Lestrade, during WWII. When the war ended, he returned to Derry, and they were married in St. Eugene's Cathedral. They were married 57 years when Jules died in 2003. She is survived by their 3 children, Monica Lestrade Field (Robert), John Patrick Lestrade, Ph.D. (Patricia, Ph.D.), and Casey Lestrade Brown, DVM (Michael). She was "Bomi" to all her precious grandchildren: Gavin Field (Shamaila), Jim Field, Sean Field, M.D., Patrick Field (Melissa), Erin Lestrade (Johnny Weaver), Sean Lestrade, and Michaela Rose Brown. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren: Ronan Weaver, Ciaran Weaver, and Aidan Field. She has one remaining sibling in Ireland, her devoted sister, Ms. Margaret "Peggy" O'Donnell and many, many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brothers Hugh, Seamus, and Patrick O'Donnell and her sisters Mary Sloan, Kathleen Henderson, and a baby sister Aileen. Space would not allow all the accomplishments of our dear mother. She was a prize winning Irish dancer, a brilliant dress designer and seamstress, an artist, and an excellent cook, who only in the past year gave up cooking Sunday dinner for the entire family. She was a founding member of St. Louis King of France Church when it officially became a parish in 1947. She was an officer on the board of the first Mothers Club when SLKF school opened in 1953. Even after her own children and grandchildren graduated from the school, she continued to share her time and her talents teaching them a few steps of the jig or telling stories about Ireland. She served the parish as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector for over 30 years. She studied art at UNO and Delgado and never boasted of her 4.0 GPA ("What does that mean?" she'd ask). She was a member of the Rosarians Prayer Group and the Lakeview Shepherd Center and enjoyed dancing at the Jefferson Orleans where she made many good friends. Most of all, she loved entertaining. Nothing gave her more pleasure than preparing a delicious meal for others to enjoy. Our mother was a valiant, brave, unselfish woman who accomplished very much for her family with very little means. She has left an indelible mark on each of us. There's an old Native American Indian proverb that says, "We warm ourselves by fires we did not build." Momma, thank you for building the fire for us. We will keep it going. Visitation will be at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA, from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, and again on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Louis King of France Church, 1609 Carrollton Ave., Metairie, LA, from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Derry, Northern Ireland. We especially want to thank Dr. Kiran Zaveri for the devoted care he has given our mother, and also Mr. Tyrone Dillon for his dedication and kindness. In lieu of flowers, masses or contributions to St. Louis King of France Building Fund preferred. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019