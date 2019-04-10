Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Felicia Medice. View Sign

Monica Felicia Medice, age 54, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday April 3, 2019. Monica loved her family & friends, loved to dance, listen to music, attend sporting events, and as a registered nurse for many years, she let her passion for always helping others shine through her work. Monica graduated from John Ehret High School '82, Riverside Community College Nursing School '07, and Cal State Dominguez Hills BSN '09. Monica's memories will be cherished by her loving companion Larry Veal, her children Frank Lee III (JaCarie) and Kristine Frantel Lee. Her parents June Sullivan, Larry Medice Sr., and Lawerence Parker Sr. She is the granddaughter of Cecile Ferrand and the niece of Hayes Richardson (Lilly). Her siblings were Vonika Riggins, brothers Larry E. Medice Jr. (Lynette), Kendrick Johnson (Andreleta), and Lawerence Parker Jr. Monica was the beloved grandmother of JaLeah, Frank IV, Carter, & Jordan Lee, Jamaal & JaNaiya Taylor, and Jamiah Smith. Aunt of Ashley & Raven Medice, Denver, Kendrick Jr., & Khalil Johnson. Monica is survived by lifelong friend Leatrice Hollis and cousin Darlene Richardson and a host of relatives, family, and friends. Visitation from 8:00 am – 10 a.m., service immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche Street Algiers, Louisiana, Saturday April 13, 2019. Internment at Mcdonoughville Cemetery, 520 Hancock Street Gretna, Louisiana. Professional Services provided by Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Monica Felicia Medice, age 54, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday April 3, 2019. Monica loved her family & friends, loved to dance, listen to music, attend sporting events, and as a registered nurse for many years, she let her passion for always helping others shine through her work. Monica graduated from John Ehret High School '82, Riverside Community College Nursing School '07, and Cal State Dominguez Hills BSN '09. Monica's memories will be cherished by her loving companion Larry Veal, her children Frank Lee III (JaCarie) and Kristine Frantel Lee. Her parents June Sullivan, Larry Medice Sr., and Lawerence Parker Sr. She is the granddaughter of Cecile Ferrand and the niece of Hayes Richardson (Lilly). Her siblings were Vonika Riggins, brothers Larry E. Medice Jr. (Lynette), Kendrick Johnson (Andreleta), and Lawerence Parker Jr. Monica was the beloved grandmother of JaLeah, Frank IV, Carter, & Jordan Lee, Jamaal & JaNaiya Taylor, and Jamiah Smith. Aunt of Ashley & Raven Medice, Denver, Kendrick Jr., & Khalil Johnson. Monica is survived by lifelong friend Leatrice Hollis and cousin Darlene Richardson and a host of relatives, family, and friends. Visitation from 8:00 am – 10 a.m., service immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche Street Algiers, Louisiana, Saturday April 13, 2019. Internment at Mcdonoughville Cemetery, 520 Hancock Street Gretna, Louisiana. Professional Services provided by Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Funeral Home Murray Henderson Funeral Home

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

(504) 366-4597 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close