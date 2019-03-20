The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Monroe Ellison "Ellis" Cantor

Monroe Ellison "Ellis" Cantor Obituary
Monroe Ellison "Ellis" Cantor passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Former husband of Marion Chamberlain Cantor for 16 years. Beloved husband of 22 years to the late Margaret "Maggie" McKinney Cantor. Loving father of Gerald M. Cantor (Adrianne), Hope C. Stough (Chris), Debra E. Hine (Steve), and Wow-Wow. Grandfather of Trevor, Savannah, Gabriel, Xander, Christian, Aislinn, Isobel, Aaron, and Russell. Son of the late Monroe W. Cantor and Pearl E. Cantor. Brother of Edward Cantor (Kathy) and Lonnie Cantor (Carol). Uncle of Debra Franklin (Daryl), Lonnie Cantor, Stephanie Jarnol (Kevin), Jason Cantor, Denise (Eric), Christina, Luna, Amanda, Julia, and the late Edward Cantor. Ellis worked in the convention business and as a truck driver. He was a member of the teamsters union and enjoyed fishing, cooking, entertaining, bowling, crossword puzzles, trivia, and reading. He was the greatest story teller of all time and was a true lover of learning. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. Inurnment will be at a later date in Lafayette, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019
