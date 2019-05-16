Morris A Stephens was born December 16, 1930 in Laramie, Wyoming and entered his eternal home with the Lord Jesus Christ on May 11th, 2019. Morris moved to New Orleans with his mother and younger brother to join his older brother who was attending Tulane University when he was 16 years old. He accepted Christ in his teen years at a Gayle Jackson revival in New Orleans. He and his mother began attending First Assembly of God and he was a loyal and very active member for over 60 years. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola University New Orleans with a degree in Piano Pedagogy. He overcame tuberculosis twice; He owned a music store in Metairie which then moved to Kenner, the store was open for 16 years. He taught private music lessons at home and the store, as well as teaching band at several parochial schools and universities in the New Orleans area. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Mae Lester Stephens and his 5 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife of 59 years and 9 months, Joanne Fryer Stephens. His four children, Joelle Stephens, Mark James Stephens, Miriam Stephens McReynolds and husband Michael, Esther Stephens Nickalous and husband Edward; seven grandchildren, Rachelle Copher Childs, Courtney Copher Reid and husband Brandon, Stievon Copher Jr., Preston McReynolds and wife Casey, Rebekah McReynolds, Edward Nickalous III, Elizabeth Nickalous; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grand daughter, and many other beloved relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at First Assembly of God, 2001 Transcontinental Dr. Metairie, LA 70001 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 23, 2019